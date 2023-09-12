WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is getting ready to auction off a number of vehicles and equipment this weekend.

Items for auction will include 10 trash trucks, three CASE backhoes, two CASE loaders, four BMW police motorcycles and 12 Ford Crown Victoria police cars.

Other items for auction will be various lawnmowers and other miscellaneous items, from dinnerware to 400 stack chairs.

The auction begins Saturday morning, September 16, at 10 a.m. at the Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway.

Potential buyers can preview and pre-register on Friday, September 15, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A full list of items up for auction can be found here.