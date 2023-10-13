WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Legacy Church is getting ready to host its annual Classic Car Show this weekend.

The event helps to operate their community outreach ministry projects that occur throughout the year.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles and pretty much anything with wheels are invited to attend.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of every category, and “Best in Show” will win $250.

This year, they’re also bringing back vendor booths, so get ready to shop around, play some games and get some good food.

It’s set for Saturday, October 14, 2023, from noon until 4 p.m. at Legacy Church of God on 1420 Loop 11.

To learn more about what to expect at their Classic Car Show, visit their website.