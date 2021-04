WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texasville Opry ‘Classic County Show’ is ready to hit the stage to bring the best of country and golden oldies rock & roll.

The show will take place at the Royal Theater, across from the Main Square, on May 8.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. You can call (940) 574-2489. You can also visit their website for more information.