WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Classicos Car Club will be hosting its Second Annual Fallstown Throdwon Car Show to benefit Angelica Nevarez as she battles cancer.

The car show is Saturday, July 23, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3164 5th St.

Booths will be set up, shirts will be available to purchase, and raffles will be happening. Vendors will also be set up and donate 10% of their sales. All proceeds go to Nevarez and her family.

Prizes will be given for best of show, best paint, Angelica’s choice, and best interior.