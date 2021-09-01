Clay County Pioneer Reunion and Rodeo celebrates 90th year

Events
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s just over two weeks away from the 90th Annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion.

Now in its ninth decade, the event sees dozens of individuals work year-round to prepare for three days worth of activities.

On Thursday, September 16, there will be a cowboy kick-off parade and rodeo. Followed by a float parade, barbecue lunch and crowning of the rodeo queen on Friday.

The fun continues on Saturday with dummy roping, the introduction of the pioneer queen and her court and countrywide F.F.A. calf scramble.

Visit the Clay County Pioneer Reunion website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Donate To Victims Of Hurricane Ida

Red Cross Donate Button

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News