Comanche Cares annual Toy Drive coming to town

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Cares, a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment, is bringing the holiday spirit to town for children and families across Southern Oklahoma with its annual Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive will be open for donations at all Comanche Nation Entertainment properties on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 10 p.m. from Nov. 30 through Dec. 16.

“The Comanche Cares Toy Drive is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment. “The past two years have been especially difficult and many of the families in our community have faced unforeseen hardships, so we are working diligently with our community partners to give back to those in need this holiday season.”

Guests of Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Comanche Star Casino in Walters, Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol and Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin can donate new and unwrapped toys at designated drop-off locations within the casinos.

In return, Comanche Reward members who donate a toy valued between $5 and $25 can present their receipt to receive double their donation in Comanche Credit.

The program will benefit organizations and nonprofits throughout Southwest Oklahoma, including Team Jaden Foundation, Comanche Nation Police Department, Comanche Nation and Fletcher Christmas Store, an organization that offers free holiday gifts to families in need.

Last year, more $20,000 in toy donations were distributed and Comanche Nation Entertainment gave $46,856 in credit to participants.

“Every year we have the honor of seeing our community come together and make a difference in each other’s lives,” said Tahdooahnippah. “We are so thankful to have such generous guests and supporters that participate beside us as we strive to give every child a gift to unwrap during the holidays.”