LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Comanche Cares Foundation is teaming up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host its annual blood drive.

The blood drive will be held on Tuesday, March 22, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt, refreshments and $10 in Comanche Credit for Comanche Reward Club Members.

Find a full list of the rules below.