Comanche Casinos to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we approach the month of February, both Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino with the help of Lawton Indian Hospital have made plans to start the month off with walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics!

Each casinos clinic will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines along with boosters to team members and guests 12 years of age and older. Ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a guardian.

Comanche Red River’s clinic will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on February 1, with vaccines administered in the Warrior Conference Room.

Comanche Nation’s will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on February 3, with vaccines administered in the Administration Building.

If you are getting a second dose or booster shot make sure to bring your vaccination card.

For more information, you can call Lawton Indian Hospital at (580) 354-5020.