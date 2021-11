COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River are holding a special Thanksgiving feast for guests.

The feast will take place at both locations on Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The dinner will cost $10 and feature Thanksgiving classics, such as smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and cranberry sauce.

Guests will also be able to choose between a slice of pumpkin or chocolate cream pie for dessert.