WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Casino, along with the help of Lawton Indian Hospital, has rescheduled plans to start the month of February off with walk-in COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinics.

The casino’s clinic will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, along with boosters to team members and guests 12 years of age and older. Ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a guardian. Flu shots will also be administered.

Comanche Casino’s clinic will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, with vaccines administered in the Administration Building.

If you are getting a second dose or booster shot, make sure to bring your vaccination card.

For more information, you can call Lawton Indian Hospital at (580) 354-5020.

The vaccine clinic was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, but was rescheduled due to the winter storm.