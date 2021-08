LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Entertainment and the Lawton Indian Hospital are teaming up to host a vaccine clinic.

The clinic is Wednesday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to team members and guests who are 12 years or older. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian present. The clinic will be located in the Comanche Nation Casino parking lot.

The clinic is open to both Oklahoma and Texas residents.