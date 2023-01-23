COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is holding a COVID-19 Bivalent Booster and Flu Shot Clinic.

Comanche Nation Entertainment partnered with the Indian Health Service (IHS) to host the clinic Tuesday, January 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic will be in the hotel’s conference room, the “Warrior Room,” and will offer Pfizer and Moderna Bivalent boosters and flu shots.

The clinic is open to all Comanche Nation Entertainment team members and guests.

Guests between the ages of 12 to 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To receive a booster, IHS asks that guests wear a mask, bring their vaccination card and ensure it has been at least 2 months since their last shot series.