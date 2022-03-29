WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Red River Casino will be hosting a job fair for those in search of a new career!

The job fair will be on Wednesday, March 30, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Warrior Room.

Comanche Red River is currently hiring for more than 20 positions with immediate openings. They are seeking team members for security supervisors, bank cashiers, casino representatives, information technology administrators, restaurant servers and hosts, bartenders and cooks, front desk agents, hotel attendants, and more!

They offer team members a minimum starting pay of $12 an hour, daily complimentary meals, weekly gas credits and numerous benefits and incentives, including: medical insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, vision insurance, employee assistance program, 401K, vacation pay, and birthday pay.

If you are interested in applying you can complete an online application prior to attending Wednesday’s event.