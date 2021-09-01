Comanche Red River Hotel Casino hosting COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic

DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is partnering with the Lawton Indian Hospital to host a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic.

The walk-in clinic will be held Thursday, September 9 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Warrior Room, the conference room inside the Comanche Red River Hotel.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to all guests and Comanche Nation Entertainment team members age 12 and older.

Those age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine.

Officials with Comanche Nation Entertainment said the opportunity is available for both Oklahoma and Texas residents.