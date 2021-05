DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will be hosting a job fair.

Comanche Red River is currently hiring for more than 30 positions. That includes everything from table games dealers and security guards to hotel service and supervisor positions.

The job fair is open to everyone at least 18-years-old and will take place May 13 and 14 from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. and May 15 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Warrior Room.

Those interested can apply online at Comanche Nation Entertainment.