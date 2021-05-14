Comanche Red River Hotel Casino to host second walk-in vaccine clinic

DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is hosting it’s second walk-in vaccine clinic Saturday, May 15 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The casino hosted a vaccine clinic about a month ago, so this clinic will be an opportunity for anyone who still needs to get their second shot.

The clinic is also open to anyone who wants to get the vaccine but has not done so yet.

The clinic is offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and is open to Oklahoma and Texas residents who are at least 16 years old.

Those who are younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

The clinic will be located inside the Warrior Room at the hotel.

