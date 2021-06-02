Comanche Red River Hotel to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Events
Posted: / Updated:

DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and it open to both Oklahoma and Texas residents.

The clinic will be inside the Warrior Room at the hotel.

Those wanting the Pfizer vaccine must be at least 12-years-old. Johnson & Johnson will be available to anyone at least 18-years-old.

Those who are younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News