Comanche Red River Hotel to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and it open to both Oklahoma and Texas residents.

The clinic will be inside the Warrior Room at the hotel.

Those wanting the Pfizer vaccine must be at least 12-years-old. Johnson & Johnson will be available to anyone at least 18-years-old.

Those who are younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.