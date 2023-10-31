WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A well-known comedian is making a stop in Wichita Falls this February as part of his Emotional Support tour.

Comedian John Crist will be at the Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 3.

Tickets will be available to buy through the MPEC’s website or Ticketmaster.

John Crist has been seen on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports and Buzzfeed, just to name a few.

Crist grew up in Georgia, and he said his upbringing inspired his career.

“I grew up in the deep south, my dad is a pastor, and I was the third of eight homeschooled children,” Crist said. “My first job was at Chick-fil-A. Coming from a background like that, how do you NOT write jokes?!”