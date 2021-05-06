Community Health Care Center to host Pfizer vaccine clinic at MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community Healthcare Center will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic can be for the first or second dose.

The clinic will be held on Friday, May 7, at the MPEC at 1000 5th Street from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please enter the west side of the MPEC Exhibit Hall which faces N. Burnett Street.

Those wanting to receive the vaccine are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 940-766-6306, however, walk-ins are welcome. Anyone 16 and older is eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A parent/guardian will need to attend the clinic with anyone under the age of 18.