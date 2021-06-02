Community Healthcare Center to host 24-Hour Vax-A-Thon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community Healthcare Center will be hosting a 24-Hour Vax-A-Thon.
The event begins Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. and ends Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at the MPEC Exhibit Hall.
The Vax-A-Thon will include the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcomed. A parent/guardian will need to attend with anyone under 18.
Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the event will be entered into a door prize drawing.
Prizes include:
- Family of four season passes to Castaway Cove
- family of four season passes to Six Flags Over Texas
- Family night at Maniac Mansion with cereal bar
- Xbox One S gaming system
- 55″ Television
- Cruise for two in April 2022.
For more information or to schedule a vaccine appointment for the Vax-A-Thon, call (940) 766-6306 or visit Community Healthcare Center’s Facebook page.