Community Healthcare Center to host 24-Hour Vax-A-Thon

Events
Posted: / Updated:
community-healthcare-center-story_1460150484870.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community Healthcare Center will be hosting a 24-Hour Vax-A-Thon.

The event begins Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. and ends Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at the MPEC Exhibit Hall.

The Vax-A-Thon will include the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcomed. A parent/guardian will need to attend with anyone under 18.

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the event will be entered into a door prize drawing.

Prizes include:

  • Family of four season passes to Castaway Cove
  • family of four season passes to Six Flags Over Texas
  • Family night at Maniac Mansion with cereal bar
  • Xbox One S gaming system
  • 55″ Television
  • Cruise for two in April 2022.

For more information or to schedule a vaccine appointment for the Vax-A-Thon, call (940) 766-6306 or visit Community Healthcare Center’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News