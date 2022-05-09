WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If your child is planning on playing sports in school next year, they’ll need a physical this summer.

The Community Healthcare Center is hoping to make it easier for parents by holding a free sports physical clinic.

It’s for all high school and middle school athletes and extracurricular students such as marching band students.

The students must bring the required sports physical form signed by their parent or guardian.

It’s Thursday, May 12, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Healthcare Center on Martin Luther Kings Jr. Boulevard.

Facemasks will be required for all attendees and guests.

For more information or questions regarding the clinic, please call (940)766-6306 or click here for more information.