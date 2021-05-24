Community Resources Transition Expo to be held in Graham

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Graham ISD and First Baptist Church Special Ministries will be hosting the Community Resources Transition Expo.

The event helps connect people with disabilities and their parents and caregivers with community services and resources in the area.

This is happening Tuesday, June 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the GHS Commons on Brazos St.

Some of the resources available will include the Graham Chamber of Commerce, the Graham Special Olympics, North Central Texas College, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Here is a full list of resources and session times for the event:

For more information contact Graham ISD Transition Coordinator Dr. Kristina Martin at kristina.martin@grahamisd.com.