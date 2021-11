WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressman Ronny Jackson will be in town Wednesday for a veterans round table.

Veterans’ concerns as well as the work Jackson is doing to advocate for them in Congress will be discussed.

Any veteran who lives in the 13th Congressional District is invited to attend and no RSVP is necessary.

The roundtable is happening Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.