‘Cowboys On Tour’ Hall of Fame trailer comes to United Market Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Market Street will be displaying the Cowboys Hall of Fame trailer in their parking lot August 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys On Tour is a mobile program dedicated to bringing the Cowboys experience to the fans by providing an interactive opportunity for all to enjoy.

The Hall of Fame Museum is filled with exhibits depicting the history of the Dallas Cowboys, including: Super Bowl trophies and rings, historic uniforms, a jumbo screen and life-size statues of Bob Lilly and Emmitt Smith.

The event is free for the community to attend.