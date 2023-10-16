WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League is eagerly preparing and decking the halls for the upcoming Christmas Magic’s holly jolly weekend of events.

First, Crafts with Clauses promises Christmas creativity with handmade crafts, letters to Santa and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself.

Kids of all ages are welcome to stop by either Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. or Sunday, November 5, at 1 p.m. Tickets are available online for pre-purchase for $28.

Later, get your girlfriends together for a cheery night of customizable wreath crafting and signature cocktails at the Fa La La Ladies Night that Saturday, November 4, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are also available online for $35.

“The Ladies Event is a great time to bring your girlfriends out, bring the kids with the babysitter, with the husband, whatever that looks like, and just come have a good night,” Amanda Culley with Christmas Magic said. “It’s a great opportunity to have a girls’ night.”

Both Crafts with Clause and Fa La La Ladies will be in the new Delta Hotel next to the MPEC.

Don’t forget to stop your sleigh at all the other great Christmas Magic events happening from November 3 through November 6 at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall in the MPEC.

For more information on Christmas Magic, visit the Junior League’s Facebook page.