WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — CrashWorks is holding a teacher supply giveaway for STEAM-inspired supplies and other classroom materials.

The giveaway will be Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The only thing required is proof of employment as a teacher.

If you have supplies you’d like to donate, you can drop them off at CrashWorks with a note that says “Teacher Supply Drive” up until Saturday, July 22.

Charisma Thrash: Well, you know, we have Shauna LaRocque with us from CrashWorks, and they’re not only calling on a particular group of educators, but they’re looking to reach out to the community ahead of their upcoming event, which is the teacher supply giveaway. So tell us a little bit more about that and what you all are going to be doing at CrashWorks to put this event on, Shauna.

Shauna LaRocque: Yeah. So on July 29th, from 10 to 4 p.m., teachers can show up with their badge just to show proof of employment, and we will have a room set up with all of the supplies that we’re giving away: from standard teaching supplies, general things that you would think of in a classroom, pencils, crayons, things like that, to more STEAM-related supplies.

So at CrashWorks, we talked about this this morning, that we use about 80% recycled materials and- Many of those things, I think the community doesn’t realize how they can play a part in education and the kids getting to kind of build with their hands and use them in an educational-style setting.

And so we are calling on local businesses and individuals who do things. We always hear from grandparents who say, ‘Oh my goodness, I save all these cardboard tubes and these things for my grandkids when they come and, you know, they stack up and stack up.’ And so if you are looking for a good place to bring those kinds of things, CrashWorks is it.

Charisma Thrash: Okay, and so, again, if you could just kind of reiterate what type of supplies you all are looking for from the community that they’re able to contribute.

Shauna LaRocque: Yeah. So anything from like spools inside of your toilet paper. Your, you know, your big, huge reams of paper, if you have an office and they have the big plastic ones inside, lids that can be used as manipulatives.

And then, of course, like your old file folders that- teachers don’t care, you know, we’ll cross them out and use them anyway if they have something written on them. Highlighters, even things like lids from your pens. Pencil, not a pencil, but markers, things like that. Dried-out markers. We at the studio will use them, put them in a little bit of rubbing alcohol and water and turn them into watercolors.

Your teachers get real creative with – when they’re having to pay for their own things – with how they utilize supplies.

Charisma Thrash: Okay. So if anyone is interested in dropping off materials for you all, to help put on this event, where could they go to get that information?

Shauna LaRocque: You can go to the website. You can, of course, go to the Facebook event. Email us info@CrashWorksWF.com or shoot us a message on social media, if that’s your preferred method. And of course, if you just want to come by the studio at 900 Indiana, we will happily give you a tour and kind of show you some of the things that we have to kind of give you a better idea of what you could be saving for the teacher supply drive.

Charisma Thrash: Yeah, because I would think a lot of people want to know not only about CrashWorks, but the event that you all are putting on to help a lot of our Texoma teachers across the area. So again, you all, make sure you get that information if you are able to help CrashWorks put on this teacher supply giveaway, please do so. You can also head over to TexomasHomepage.com for that information as well. Stay there. We’ll be right back.