WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Don’t miss the opportunity to take your kiddo to decorate a gingerbread house.

The Gingerbread Jubilee is coming to The Forum on Speedway on Thursday, December 14, with two sessions at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Both sessions will have live musicians: a jazz band from a local high school and an orchestra from another high school. Student elves will also be walking around during both sessions assisting during the decorating process.

Santa Claus himself will be at the 4:30 session ready to meet and talk to the kids.

Lunch will be served during the 11 a.m. session, and snacks will be provided during the 4:30 p.m. session.

The cost for one adult and one child is $60. If you aren’t able to make one of the sessions, you can pick up a to-go decorating kit that includes the constructed house, icing and candy for $35.

All proceeds from the event go to Communities in Schools of Greater Wichita Falls Area, a program that helps guide students on the path toward college with day-to-day support of students on campuses.