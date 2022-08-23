WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ready, set, GIVE!

Crime Stoppers will be hosting a practice Armadillo Derby run for Texoma Gives on Friday, Sept. 9. People will have a chance to donate on their favorite racer that will win bragging rights for the Chase the Chief Armadillo Derby.

BOLO will represent Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego. Smoke Eater will represent Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman. Golden Opportunities will represent Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellan. Hazard will represent Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.

Click here for more information on Texoma Gives.