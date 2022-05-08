WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you love animals, River Bend Nature Center is where you want to be this week.

The Dallas Zoo is bringing some of their animals to Wichita Falls for the community to enjoy.

There will be six 45-minute interactive programs featuring animals from around the world, so you definitely don’t want to miss your chance to see these exotic animals up close and personal.

The programs start Tuesday, May 10, and runs through Thursday, May 12, with two programs held each day from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon.

Admission is just $5 per person.