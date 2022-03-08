BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s time to mark your calendars and freshen up your putting skills ahead of Camp Fire’s 29th annual Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament.

The annual tournament will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett, Texas.

A brochure and registration from Camp Fire are soon to follow the announcement.

No further information, such as entry cost, the meal provided. or team registration details are available at this time.

For more information, call 940-322-5209, drop by the office at 2414 9th Street, visit Camp Fire’s local website www.campfirentx.org to register online, e-mail us at info@campfirentx.org or at facebook/campfirenorthtexas.

More details will be released in the coming weeks. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates as they become available.