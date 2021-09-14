Deli Planet to host inaugural North West Community Fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Texoma restaurant is holding a festival with several vendors in hopes to raise money for letterman jackets for one WFISD school and raise money for a North West Community Cause.

The Deli Planet will host North West Community Fest on October 3, 2021, to benefit Hirschi High School Choir and band students. The organizers hope to receive enough from donations to purchase 12 letterman jackets for the students. All vendor fees will be be donated to a North West Community Cause.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at The Deli Planet located at 4014 Sheppard Access Rd.

The fest will feature over 40 vendors, a food trailer from Boomtown Bistro, a video game area, soft drink and bar specials by the Deli Planet and face painting.

The event is still looking for five more vendors. If you would like to be a vendor please contact Rebbeca Rutledge at 940-781-6470 or Jeanette Perry at 940-613-3293