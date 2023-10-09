WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A brand new facility has announced an upcoming job fair, and anyone seeking jobs in the hotel and restaurant industry is encouraged to attend.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Wichita Falls’ newly finished full-service hotel, will be hosting a job fair this Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as they partner with Workforce Solutions North Texas to provide the area with great opportunities.

Veterans and other job seekers are especially urged to attend, according to General Manager Tom Pugh and Sherry Dunn with the Texas Veterans Commission.

Friendliness will be the top priority in prospective applicants, Pugh said, as he’s eager to add to an already-welcoming team.

“We’ve had a terrific team that we’ve opened with, and we’re needing to add to that,” the GM continued. “I think they’ll be very impressed by just how open and warm our team members are and the environment to work in. It’s a lot of fun to open a new place and work in new facilities.”

The event is free to attend, and attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

If you’d like assistance with your resume or interviewing skills prior to the hiring event, Workforce Solutions is happy to help at this number: (940) 322-1801. For more information, visit their website.