WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to take a walk or run through prehistoric times with Big Brothers Big Sisters during next month’s Dino Dash 5K Fun Run.

Tickets for the organization’s inaugural Dino Dash are on sale now, so grab your favorite T-rex costume as Downtown Wichita Falls prepares to turn into something out of Jurassic Park.

Dino Dash will start at 8 a.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Participants can look forward to drinks, music, food and more as they start and end their race at the farmers market. Plus, all participants who purchase tickets before this Friday, September 15, 2023, will also receive a free race T-shirt.

Costumes are encouraged, the organization said, so come prepared in your most dashing dinosaur-themed outfits.

To learn more about the event, visit the Facebook page. To purchase tickets, visit the race’s official website.