WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dinosaurs are all the rage at the box office, but if you need to get a little closer to the prehistoric past, the MPEC is the place to be this weekend.

Dinosaur fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic Quest’s most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family, including lifelike moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows and interactive science and art activities.

There will be a giant fossil dig with real fossils and a soft play area for the littlest explorers.

The fun kicks off this Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, the experience is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow this link to purchase your tickets. Tickets are sold according to time slots, so you choose what time you’d like to go and buy the tickets for that time slot.