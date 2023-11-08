WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether you’re searching for new treasures or looking to get rid of some stuff lying around, the Community Garage Sale will be the place to be this weekend.

Rose Street Spectrum, a mental health care center specializing in autism, is hosting a community-wide garage sale this Saturday, November 11, 2023, to raise funds for a new pavilion and its expanding sensory garden.

From 8 a.m. to noon, stop by Rose Street Spectrum at 4084 Regent Drive to drop off your knickknacks or to shop around the sale.

The event is free to attend, though donations are greatly appreciated.

To learn more about Rose Street Spectrum and how they serve the autistic community, visit the website or call them at (940) 228-5297.