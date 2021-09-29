Downtown Farmers Market celebrates Farm to School Month with WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is Farm to School Month in Wichita Falls ISD cafeterias. This month is all about celebrating the use of fresh, local produce on school menus.

Throughout the year, WFISD partners with local farms to source their produce. As for any supplemental produce or items we aren’t able to get locally, WFISD tries to source from Texas farms.

It’s important to WFISD administrators to provide tasty, fresh, nutritious foods for students. Sourcing local ingredients is one of the key ways they do that.

Produce grown close to home is preferred for a lot of reasons: It’s typically fresher and more flavorful. It usually has more nutrients. Plus, purchasing local food supports local families and the local economy. It’s also better for the environment because extensive shipping methods that cause pollution are avoided.

These are key points WFISD highlights for students in the month of October. Instilling these values early is so important and will benefit students, and the community as a whole, for many years to come.

To kick off Farm to School month, WFISD will be teaching a Discovery Kitchen class at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market on October 2 for participants from 3 to 12 years old.

There will be two 15-minute sessions, one at 11 a.m. and another at 11:30 a.m. Participants will learn about the benefits of berries and will make a Blueberry Parfait with Executive Chef Carrie Richardson.

The WFISD Food truck will also be serving up classic cafeteria favorites with a twist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farm to School is the market theme for Saturday, October 2.