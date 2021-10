WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get your costumes ready and warm up those pumpkin buckets because tomorrow is Trick or Treat Pre-Game at the Downtown Farmers Market from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will also be live music, local artisans and producers and plenty of food to try.

https://www.facebook.com/events/420347332781708

Officials with Crashworks Steam Studio and Makerspace will also make a guest appearance.

All ages are welcome to participate at the trick or treat event.