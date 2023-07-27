WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Watermelon Fest is the latest festival to kick off this summer, and it’s coming to the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer Market hosted by Downtown Wichita Falls Development.

The Watermelon Fest will be Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmers Market located at 713 Ohio Avenue.

Free watermelon slices will be offered to attendees starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until the watermelon’s gone.

A seed spitting contest will start at 11 a.m., followed by a watermelon eating contest at noon.

Live music, watermelon carving, watermelon drinks and food are just some of the entertainment happening this weekend.