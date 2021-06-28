Downtown Prayer for America being held this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Saint Benedict Orthodox Church in Wichita Falls along with other local Christian communities are gearing up for their annual downtown religious procession to pray for America.

On Friday, July 2, starting at 8:00 p.m. there will be a peaceful event open to all people to pray for unity, health, and well-being in America, according to Fr. Peter Kavanaugh.

The organizations will gather at Park Central, at the intersection of 8th Street & Scott Avenue in Downtown Wichita Falls.

They will walk around the block carrying the Eucharist and praying a litany to Jesus. Upon returning to Park Central, they will gather to receive the Blessed Benediction and pray a petition for America, which is the same prayer given at the inauguration of President George Washington according to a press release.

