GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The largest downtown square in America will be taken over this summer by food trucks of all varieties competing for the coveted prize of grand champion and a total payout of $16,000.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, June 3, up to 50 food trucks will be competing for bragging rights. The never-ending fun on the square includes live music, shopping, and activities for the whole family.

To wrap up the day, head over to the Young County Arena for a live concert featuring 90’s country star, Clay Walker. He’ll be joined by opening act, Ian Munsick.

The Food Truck Championship is free to attend, but the concert will require a ticket to get in. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. General admission is $45. Floor admission is $85.

To purchase tickets, or to learn more about the championship and concert, click here.