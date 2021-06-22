Dr.’s Park Splash Pad grand opening set for June 24

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The grand opening of a long-anticipated community splash pad is scheduled for Thursday, June 24.

The Dr.’s Park Splash Pad grand opening event will take place Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The Dr.’s Park Splash Pad is located inside Hamilton Park, beside the Dr.’s Park Playground.

The Dr.’s Park Splash Pad was made possible through the Wichita County Medical Alliance’s generous donation of $275,000.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the Wichita County Medical Alliance and their willingness to raise and donate the necessary funds to complete this project,” Blake Jurecek, Assistant City Manager said. “The Dr.’s Park Splash Pad will be a place that families can enjoy for free for years to come.”