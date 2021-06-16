Duncan Area Economic development foundation to host job fair

STEPHENS COUNTY, O.K. (KFDX/KJTL) — Area residents looking for a job will have the opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers during a job fair taking place on Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center located at 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan, Oklahoma.

During the event job seekers can speak directly with employers about available jobs and fill out applications. Some companies are even planning to interview and hire on-site.

“With the economy continuing to rebound, employers are eager to fill open job positions,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, “By hosting this event we are bringing job seekers and employers together in one venue. Ideally assisting companies succeed and improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

Oklahoma recently enacted the $1,200 Return to Work Incentive for claimants currently receiving PUA, PEUC or UI between May 2 through May 15, 2021, and who have completed six consecutive weeks of employment of 32 hours a week or more with the same employer. The timeframe for eligibility for the incentive started May 17, 2021, and will be ongoing through September 4, 2021.

Claimants can begin uploading their information along with the six weeks of pay stubs starting June 28, 2021. Payments will begin dispersing the second week in July. The incentive is limited to the first 20,000 approved applicants. Specific details are available at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc.html.

The job fair is free for jobseekers and open to the public. For more information visit https://ok-duncan.com/workforce/job-fair/ or contact the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com.