WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Across the nation, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated with packed parades, and this year, Wichita Falls will have one of its own on Saturday, January 20.

“A lot of sense of community, sense of pride, again honoring MLK, coming out and being active and being involved with that but again I’m hoping and we’re hoping that you’ll see a great representation of Wichita Falls,” member Frank Larkins said.

The East Project is working hard to bring an MLK parade to Downtown Wichita Falls this year. It’s an organization that Larkins said he knew he wanted to be a part of when his Air Force career brought him and his family back to Sheppard.

Larkins is the Commander of the 82nd Training Support Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base.

“This is where I started in 1997,” Larkins said. “This was my first assignment, here.”

His assignment now?

Being a leader, something he hopes to do within the East Project. The pandemic halted parade plans previously, but that won’t be the case this year.

It’ll be a time for the community to remember the civil rights activist and recognize some difference-makers in our own community.

“On the 15th of January, we’re gonna have a sashing here at the MLK Center,” Larkins said. “That’ll be the afternoon of the 15th, but what we can expect to see there is a lot of honor.”

The sashing ceremony is where they’ll announce who the Grand Marshalls, or the leaders of the parade, are. They’ll be honoring Dorothy Roberts Burns, longtime organizer of the MLK Prayer Breakfast, and Diann Taylor, a longtime Wichita Falls educator.

“She’s a spark plug,” Farkins said. “I think she is the light for the community, and I think what the community will agree on is that we’ve got the right person.”

Now, they just need your help to make it a success.

“There is great anticipation for this parade,” Larkins said. “I think this is a great opportunity for community partners to come together and look forward to the future.”

A parade they hope to have for many years to come.

Things will kick off on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at noon. The parade will start at the intersection of Third and Ohio Streets and proceed through downtown Wichita Falls.

Their desire is to feature entries from various community organizations, church groups, youth groups, nonprofit organizations, band and drill teams, colorful floats and much more.

Parade registration is now open through midnight on January 18, 2024. For more information, contact Rick McGee at (940) 613-8145 or Sandra Gross at msdorothy6@gmail.com. To learn more about the East Project Network, click here.