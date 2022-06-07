SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — How about an evening of pasta and wine next week all in the name of helping shelter animals?

Pasta, Wine and Wags will be held Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Blue Ostrich Winery in Saint Jo to help the Easy Street Animal Shelter also in Saint Jo. The shelter is a no-kill facility that rescued and found homes for over 200 dogs last year.

Tickets are $30 and include a pasta dinner and silent auction.

Items for the auction include a one-night stay in a deluxe king room at the Fort Worth Stockyards’ new Hotel Drover, a bottle of Terry Bradshaw bourbon personally signed by the Super Bowl champion and commentator, artwork by Robert Dove of former Dallas Cowboy great Randy white that’s also signed by him as well and a weekend ranch experience in a luxury cabin in Decatur.

Visit the Easy Street Animal Shelter’s Facebook page for more information.