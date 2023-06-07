SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Easy Street Animal Shelter in Saint Jo is holding a Wine and Wags Fiesta fundraiser.

The fundraisers will be on Tuesday, June 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Blue Ostrich Winery and Vineyard.

Carney Porter: Well, welcome back. Today we have with us Cynthia Morgan and Cindy Castle and their sweet gal Shelly. They’re from Easy Street Animal Shelter in Saint Jo, and they have a really great event coming up to support it. Thank you all so much for being here today.

Cindy Castle: Thank you.

Carney Porter: All right. So tell us a little bit about this event and what people can expect. Who wants to start us off?

Cindy Castle: Okay. So this will be our fourth dinner. We have it out at Blue Ostrich Winery. And it’s- this year it’s called Wine and Wags Fiesta. We’re going to be having a Mexican meal and a wonderful auction with items. And it’s all fundraising for the shelter.

Carney Porter: Yes, of course. It sounds like it will be good.

Cynthia Morgan: We’ve got some really good items. The Hotel Drover has helped us this year and has given us a night’s stay in a suite, and we have a nice oil painting from a regional artist, some really great tools and useful things in our auction. So- excited, excited to have that.

Carney Porter: It sounds like it’s going to be a good time, too. And who can go wrong? It’s at Blue Ostrich, like you said. That’s a great place. I’ve been there myself, and it’s a nice- it’s a nice place to gather and enjoy a night of fun and giving back. What do y’all, you know, you’ve had this before. What is it that y’all are most looking forward to with it coming again this year?

Cindy Castle: The- a lot of the times we have repeat people that come to us, have been over the years. It’s a lot of fun. They get to see the things that we’ve done over the year, that- what’s changed, and then they just get to enjoy- enjoy helping us raise money.

Carney Porter: And I know it all goes to a good cause. It goes right back to Easy Street and helps with supplies, food, everything you can think of to help those babies.

Cynthia Morgan: And we’re run by volunteers, so it goes right to the the animals.

Carney Porter: Of course, yes. And that’s always a good cause because look at this sweet, it’s sweet girls like Shelly. You don’t, you don’t want to not give them all the goods. She’s so sweet.

Well, like we said, it’s coming up, it’s on the 13th, and it’s going to be $30 per person if they want to come in. And if you’d like to get information or to buy one, you can contact the email address right there or that phone number and it’ll be on our website if you’d like to learn more.

I’m just obsessed with this dog, you guys. I’m just about the dog today, too. Thank you all so much for joining us.

Cynthia Morgan: Thank you.