WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The annual Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles ‘Toy Drive’ was a success for a fourth year in a row.

Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles along with partners: Hendren Media Solutions, MacTech Solutions, Lolly and Pop’s Sweet Shop and Lone Star Muscle Cars 196 gifts were given to impoverished families.

Others also donated wrapping paper and gifts to help spread the Christmas cheer.

“Our toy drive is unique because we work directly with schools to identify families that need help and deliver gifts directly to their homes a few days before Christmas, CEO Trey Sralla said. “Every penny donated goes directly to purchasing gifts for children.” If you would like to help by donating or volunteering click here.