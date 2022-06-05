ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2nd Annual Cowpokes International Film Festival will be back for another three-day event in Electra.

Organizers say it’ll be a family fun weekend that culminates with a big award show Sunday evening.

The first ever Cowpoke of the Year will be awarded to a worthy recipient among the 100-plus awards presented. Plus, the Electra Summer Craft and Vendor Fair will also be going next Saturday.

It’s all happening at the historic Electra Grand Theatre on North Waggoner Street Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12.

The film festival times are:

Friday screenings times 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday screening times 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday’s screening times 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Award Show 5:35 p.m. to 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s After Party at CC’s Oasis 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.