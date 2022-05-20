ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Electra Independent School District is teaming up with the City of Electra to hold the “Big Event”, a community-wide cleanup day.

The day will start at 7:45 a.m. in the Electra High School cafeteria, where the Electra Chuckwagon Gang will cook breakfast for all community service volunteers.

At 8:30 a.m., the volunteers will divide up into teams and be transported to projects around town to provide services to the community.

The volunteers will be transported back to Electra High School for a lunch provided by the Electra Volunteer Fire Department around 2:45 p.m.