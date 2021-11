WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 60,000 lights on more than 200 displays will soon light up for the holidays at a local nature preserve.

Electricritters is a fundraiser for River Bend Nature Center and directly supports its hands-on natural science education and outreach programs.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, admission will be made free to the public once again this year.

The annual lighted display kicks off Friday, November 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.