WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready for a night of exciting auctions and tasty tacos, all for a good cause.

The Elks Lodge #1105 is hosting a Children’s Benefit Dinner next Saturday, September 16, 2023, that will donate all funds to special needs children in the greater Wichita Falls area.

Complete with a DJ playing the greatest hits, all residents in the area are invited to attend the event. Participants can look forward to silent and live auctions, a fully loaded taco and enchilada bar and great connections with fellow community members.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Saturday evening, and the Mexican-inspired meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Those wanting to attend can purchase a table for eight at $100 per group or can attend at $25 per couple.

To learn more about Elk’s Lodge and how they serve the Wichita Falls community, visit their website or Facebook page.